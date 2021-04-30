Transcript for At least 4 Americans among 45 killed in stampede in Israel

We move overseas to a horrific scene in Israel. We're learning several Americans among those killed when a panic stampede erupted during a religious festival. Authorities believe more than ten times the number turned out. Here's ABC's foreign correspondent James Longman. Reporter: The joyful religious celebration of a revered second century rabbi turned in to one of Israel's worst ever tragedies in an instant. Young children are among at least 45 people killed and more than 150 injured in a stampede. And tonight, the Israeli consulate says at least four Americans were killed in the crush. One of them, 19-year-old Donny Morris from New Jersey. His uncle, a local rabbi. He was studying in Israel for a gap year. Watch as some manage to escape the mayhem, while paramedics scramble to reach those trapped inside. Children evacuated, but the dead lined up nearby. What triggered the panic, still It was in a small corridor area where a lot of people are crowded in, they couldn't find a way out, and once the panic started there was no controlling it. Reporter: The lag b'omer festival usually attracts over 300,000 people, but because of covid, authorities had asked people to stay away. They'd expected 10,000. 100,000 arrived. The site remote and unprepared. Barricades to ensure social distancing ended up fencing people in. Prime minster Netanyahu visited the sight this morning. He was met with anger by a community who feel the police were slow to react. President Biden told Netanyahu he was heartbroken and that, quote, we will stand with our friends. There will be a day of national mourning this Sunday. James, thank you.

