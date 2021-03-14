Transcript for More Americans receive stimulus checks

More Americans are starting to see their stimulus checks arrive. Many will see an increase in their child tax credit. A major benefit for those who are still struggling with the financial impact of the pandemic. Elizabeth shulze takes us through the math. Reporter: Tonight, relief for struggling Americans. Some with their $1,400 stimulus checks already hitting bank accounts. I couldn't believe I got it already. It's a huge help for my household. Reporter: The irs now updating the get my payment tool on ts website. Those eligible can track when and how their payments will arrive. The massive covid relief package, of particular benefit to families. Increasing the child tax credit to $3,600 a year for every child under the age of 6, and $3,000 for kids up to age 17. An estimated 93% of children will benefit from the expanded credit. Expected to lift more than 4 million out of poverty. The economic aid, a weight off the shoulders of this Wyoming single mom. Her 7-year-old daughter, recently diagnosed with anxiety and panic disorder. Medical bills piling up. I'll be able to help my daughter. And she'll be able to know that we can get the help that she needs. Reporter: Linsey, the irs says you should keep checking that payment tracker regularly for updates. And even if it says the status is not available, they will keep processing the checks. Linsey? Some much needed relief. Elizabeth, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.