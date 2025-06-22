Analyzing ‘bunker buster’ bombs in combat

ABC News’ military analyst, former Marine Col. Steve Ganyard discusses the U.S. using "bunker buster" bombs for the first time on Iran and the damage they caused.

June 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live