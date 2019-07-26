Transcript for Anger spreading after fraternity poses at vandalized Emmett Till memorial

work to get him released. And a college campus. This photo was posted on Instagram. It shows three students posing with guns in front of the memorial for Emmitt till. Tonight, Emmitt till's family is speaking out. Here is more from Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, growing outrage over this photo of fraternity brothers from ole miss posing next to a vandalized memorial to Emmett till. The image posted on Instagram back in March and just published by propublica. Ed hill's doesen reacting tonight. Seeing them smiling, it's decision appointing. Reporter: That photo reopening deep wounds. At 14 years old, Emmitt till was abducted and lynched for allegedly whistling at a white woman. His anguished mother leaving the casket open for the world to see. Two white men were later acquitted. Till's death helped galvanize the civil rights movement. Tonight these students have been suspended by the kappa alpha fraternity but not expelled. The university saying it reported the the photo to the FBI. Ole miss calling it "Offensive and hurtful" but adding it did not violate the school's code of conduct. Think it's skra zi they will not suspend him. Reporter: The roof that maintains the memorials hopes to one day them them off bullet proof. We turn next to a brazen heist pat an international airport. Thieves gets away with 1600 pounds of gold in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

