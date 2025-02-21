Angry voters confront Republican congressmembers over President Trump and Elon Musk

In raucous town meetings, congressmembers are getting an earful over Elon Musk's efforts to slash government spending and President Trump's mass layoffs of government workers.

February 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live