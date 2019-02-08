Transcript for Apple Watch credited with saving man's life after deadly house blast

the homeowner buried alive in massive gas explosion. We are now hearing how he called 911 from his watch to describe where he was trapped in his home. Her is Steve osunsami. Reporter: The cardiologist would have never made it out alive if I had didn't call. I am trapped in the house and I don't know what happened to his wife. Reporter: He was seriously hurt in the blast that droid his 6300 foot home July 2nd. And his wife was killed. This is what looks like from security cameras. I am trapped under a lot of 4 by 4s. Police say he survived using his apple iWatch. He was able to lead firefighters to the place where he will is buried. They are coming closer. That is good. Hello. Hello. Hello! Fire officials now say there was a gas leak inside the home and say the place exploded minutes after the couple returned from vacation. David? Steve, thank you. When we come back here, a

