Arizona camper missing for days rescued from area known as 'Edge of the World'

Newly released images show the rescue of a camper who had been missing for three days in Sedona, Arizona. Authorities say she was found by someone rappelling near the bottom of Bear Sign Canyon.

June 18, 2025

