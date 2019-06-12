2 armed suspects attempt to rob UPS truck

More
A high-speed police pursuit of a UPS truck following during an armed robbery at a jewelry shop in near Miami ended in a hail of gunfire.
1:46 | 12/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 armed suspects attempt to rob UPS truck

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"A high-speed police pursuit of a UPS truck following during an armed robbery at a jewelry shop in near Miami ended in a hail of gunfire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67531860","title":"2 armed suspects attempt to rob UPS truck","url":"/WNT/video/armed-suspects-attempt-rob-ups-truck-67531860"}