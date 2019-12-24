Army veteran makes wooden toys by hand for children in need

More
Jim Annis, 80, who said he spent some Christmases as a child without gifts, toils in his makeshift toy shop every year to ensure the youth in his community have at least one present to open.
1:55 | 12/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Army veteran makes wooden toys by hand for children in need

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"Jim Annis, 80, who said he spent some Christmases as a child without gifts, toils in his makeshift toy shop every year to ensure the youth in his community have at least one present to open.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67902585","title":"Army veteran makes wooden toys by hand for children in need","url":"/WNT/video/army-veteran-makes-wooden-toys-hand-children-67902585"}