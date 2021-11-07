Transcript for Arsenal of weapons, ammunition seized from hotel

To Denver, where authorities have seized weapons from two hotel rooms near coors field, the site of this week's all-star baseball events. A housekeeper sounding the alarm. Four people now under arrest. Kayna Whitworth is in Denver. Reporter: Tonight, police in Denver praising a quick-thinking hotel staff. After discovering more than a dozen long guns, body armor, more than 1,000 rounds of ammo, and narcotics in a hotel near coors field, where the major league all-star baseball game is set to be held later this week. The staff is well-trained, and they stepped up in a big way. Reporter: A housekeeper at the maven hotel spotting a rifle while cleaning the room Friday night. Hotel security immediately alerting authorities, who arrested three men and a woman in rooms on the fourth and eighth floors. Guests finding themselves in the middle of chaos, grateful for the quick action of staff and authorities. Thank you to whoever reported what they saw, because they could have circumvented a catastrophe. Reporter: Just last week authorities in Chicago foiled an alleged fourth of July shooting plot from the 12th floor of a hotel, again crediting a housekeeper. Investigators in Denver tonight say they believe the suspects were involved with illegal arms and drug sales. The FBI telling ABC news, "We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the all-star game." We'll find out in the coming hours and days exacty how their planning went bad, but one mistake tripped them up, and thank god for it that that frontline worker, that maid was on point and made the phone call. Kayna joins us from right outside of that hotel. Authorities say there's no ongoing threat from this case, but this was certainly alarming with all the all-star events set to get under way. Reporter: Absolutely. So this is still under investigation. The Denver police joining the FBI, meeting with major league baseball. And the FBI saying ahead of big events like this, they always work closely with other agencies. UT they continue to remind the public to remain vigilant. Kayna, thank you. We move on to the raging

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.