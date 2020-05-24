Transcript for Astronauts prepare for return to space

Tonight, America is closer to making space history. Nasa completing a dress rehearsal for the launch of the space X falcon on Wednesday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic there are a few extra steps added to the astronauts' countdown checklist. Tonight, the first steps in launch America. The astronauts in those new space suits, symbolic of the new era in space travel. The partnership between nasa and Elon Musk's space X on full display as the astronauts were transported in Teslas for this final dress rehearsal before Wednesday's launch. It will lift off from our soil and put two Americans into space, heading for the international space station. The crew dragon will fire into the heavens on a falcon 9 rocket. Just yesterday, a fire test law firm, checking those powerful rocket boosters. We did a thorough view of all the systems and all the risks, and it was unanimous on the board that we are go for launch. Banken and hurley are two of nasa's most experienced astronauts. The two are being kept under strict quarantine for launch in the middle of the pandemic. We have been in quarantine probably longer than any other space crew has been in the history of the space program. Reporter: The men have been tested for covid-19 twice. They'll be tested twice more and are confident they are safe. I think that both Doug and I, the thing that we most want to bring home is we are still able to do this and perform it Reporter: Taking the astronauts from Earth will be this special spacecraft, designed and built in the U.S. It's a test for Elon Musk's space X to revolutionize human travel to space. Unlike previous spacecraft, their vehicle will be all touch screen. It will take the two-man crew 19 hours to reach the international space station, where they will dock for one month. We're going to do it in the face of a pandemic. Where there's a will there's a way, and there's been will to make this happen and we're just proud to be a part of it. We're going to be there every step of the way. ABC news and ABC news live are partnering with national geographic and will provide live coverage. Join me and linsey Davis with several astronauts as we cover it all, Wednesday at 3:00 P.M. Eastern.

