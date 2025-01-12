ATF leads investigation into cause of deadly infernos in Los Angeles County

A task force that includes local, state and federal investigators is trying to determine how the wildfires started, with investigations into potential arson.

January 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live