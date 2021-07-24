Transcript for Atlanta pianist receives special gift from Instagram influencer

strong. A chance encounter and the life-changing gift from total strangers. tone "Valentine" Carter has been playing the piano for six decades. His stage for the last seven years? A corner of concourse a at hartsfield-jackson international airport in Atlanta. People love having live music. They've had a weary travel day, and they're not expecting this and it just changes everything. I love this job. Reporter: On Thursday, tonee's playing caught the attention of Carlos Whittaker, an Instagram influencer with more than 200,000 followers. How are you doing? Reporter: Tonee telling Carlos about his long battle with kidney disease. The second he told me that he's on dialysis nine hours a night, wakes up every morning and goes and plays the piano for for tips for four hours, I go, this brother is about to get a big tip." Reporter: Carlos so captivated by tonee's story, he wanted to make a difference and asked his followers to help. Let's go. That's it right there. Reporter: Let's see how much we can raise in 45 minutes for this saint of a human. During a break, Carlos delivers the amazing news. So I put my venmo out there and in 35 minutes I want to let you know that I'm about to give you $10,000. They just deposited 10,000. Who is they? 170,000 strangers that love your piano playing and asked them to give you money. You deserve it. I don't even know you but I love you. I love you too. Reporter: Days later that tip would grow to $70,000. The kindness of strangers changing one pianoman's life forever. You don't have to say nothing. I love you. I got to catch my flight. Take care of that wife. You right here, come on. Come on. Come on. Beautiful story. Power of social media. It can do some good.

