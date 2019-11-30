Atlanta teacher’s 'Freestyle Fridays' engages second graders, boosts grades

Sammy Rigaud’s weekly exercise rewards students who receive good grades by giving them a turn to freestyle rap. "It's powerful to allow students to express themselves," Rigaud said.
1:28 | 11/30/19

