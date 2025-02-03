Atmospheric river triggers alerts for flooding, snow, avalanches in the West

Numerous weather alerts are in effect from California to Montan, with deep snow, heavy rain and mudslides possible. Ice and snow are expected to move toward the East Coast starting Wednesday.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live