Auburn outfielder honors late mother after hitting home run

Cade Belyeu offered a prayer on the field for his mother, Staci, who died only hours earlier after a battle with cancer, saying it’s what his “mother would have wanted.”

February 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live