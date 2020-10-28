Authorities charge 8 people with acting as illegal agents of China

More
Prosecutors in New York accuse China’s government of directing “Operation: Fox Hunt,” which allegedly stalked and harassed certain Chinese nationals and forced them back to China against their will.
0:16 | 10/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities charge 8 people with acting as illegal agents of China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Prosecutors in New York accuse China’s government of directing “Operation: Fox Hunt,” which allegedly stalked and harassed certain Chinese nationals and forced them back to China against their will.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73892460","title":"Authorities charge 8 people with acting as illegal agents of China","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-charge-people-acting-illegal-agents-china-73892460"}