Authorities investigate deadly house explosion outside Kansas City, Missouri

A next door neighbor's home surveillance video shows the moment the house exploded.

June 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live