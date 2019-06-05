Transcript for Authorities investigating why a plane slid off a Florida runway

The passenger jet off a runway in Florida, right into the water. Much of the plane submerged in the river and tonight, the new video here of passengers escaping onto the wing of the plane right in the middle of a storm. And this question now, why did the pilot switch runways at the last minute? ABC's Victor Oquendo is in the scene in Jacksonville. Reporter: Tonight, we're learning more about what led to these harrowing moments on the wing of a jetliner. It was the loudest bang I've ever heard in my life. Baby coming through! Reporter: Darwing silva shot the video after he opened the emergency door. We got the women and children onto the raft and the firefighter pulled the raft to shore. Reporter: The defense department chartered the plane coming from Guantanamo Bay. It slid off the runway in Jacksonville Friday night and into the water. Biscayne 293, just walked to Navy Jax tower. Reporter: There were storms in the area, and the NTSB is investigating why the pilots changed runways, switching their landing direction in the last minute. That put the wind at their backs, the plane landing at a higher speed than if it was landing into the wind at more than 200 miles an hour. Only the pilots make the final decision, but what did they know? What information did they have that led them to accept a tailwind runway? Reporter: The cockpit voice recorder is a critical piece of evidence, it's located in the tail of the plane, still submerged tonight. They can't get to it until all the fuel is removed from the plane. Contractors have been working on that all day. David? We can see the plane there behind you. Victor Oquendo, thank you. And next this Monday night

