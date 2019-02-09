Authorities issue final warning as millions ordered to evacuate

More
Patients at hospitals and dozens of nursing homes are being moved inland, and residents are leaving their homes and businesses as Hurricane Dorian nears.
2:14 | 09/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities issue final warning as millions ordered to evacuate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"Patients at hospitals and dozens of nursing homes are being moved inland, and residents are leaving their homes and businesses as Hurricane Dorian nears.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65347669","title":"Authorities issue final warning as millions ordered to evacuate","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-issue-final-warning-millions-ordered-evacuate-65347669"}