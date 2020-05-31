Authorities in Minnesota release mugshot of Derek Chauvin

More
The former Minneapolis police officer is being held on $500,000 bond.
2:24 | 05/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities in Minnesota release mugshot of Derek Chauvin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"The former Minneapolis police officer is being held on $500,000 bond. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70974277","title":"Authorities in Minnesota release mugshot of Derek Chauvin","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-minnesota-release-mugshot-derek-chauvin-70974277"}