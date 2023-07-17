Authorities search for baby, toddler swept away in flash flood

First responders are desperately searching for two children who are still missing after their family was trapped in a flash flood in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

July 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live