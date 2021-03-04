Transcript for Authorities search for motive in deadly Capitol Hill attack

Now to our nation's capital and so many questions a day after the incident that claimed the life of a capitol hill police officer. That officer, William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran, being honored. A second officer injured and recovering. And tonight, authorities are learning more about the suspect, Noah green, as they search for a motive in the attack. Here's ABC's faith abubey on capitol hill. Reporter: Tonight, new images of workers refortifying the security perimeter around the capitol. Dropping concrete barriers at the north checkpoint, the scene of that violent and deadly attack that killed officer Billy Evans, a father of two, standing guard Friday, protecting the seat of U.S. Democracy. It is incredibly sad and just surreal, you know, to know that Billy died, you know, serving our country, doing something that he loved so much. Reporter: A vibrant bouquet of flowers honoring his 18 years of service. This as multiple law enforcement agencies retrace the final steps of Noah green. The 25-year-old football player turned accused killer. Police and the FBI combing green's social media pages, deking for a motive. And now reports the suspect was unraveling, long before police say he used his blue sedan as a weapon. Allegedly ramming it into capitol officers, driving into a barricade and then attacking police with a knife. The suspect did start lunging toward U.S. Capitol police officers, at which time U.S. Capitol police officers fired upon the suspect. Reporter: The now deceased suspect's brother telling "The Washington post" in the last few years, green slid into deep religiousness and paranoia. Leaving family and friends concerned about his mental state. The night before the attack, texting his brother, "I'm sorry, but I'm just going to go and live and be homeless." The 25-year-old also reportedly battled drug addiction and suicidal thoughts. The deadly security breach comes nearly three months after a mob of Donald Trump supporters staged a deadly insurrection at the capitol. Faith abubey is at the capitol for us tonight. And faith, officials were hoping to start giving the public more access to the capitol, but that was before this attack. Give us a sense of the security presence now. Reporter: Whit, the post-insurrection security measures were just beginning to be eased, but that now appears to be on hold. Congressman Tim Ryan saying last night, lawmakers will now be reviewing all security measures here at the capitol including the fencing. Whit? All right, faith, thank you.

