Authorities search for suspect in the stabbing of a 4-year-old girl in NJ

Four-year-old was taken to the hospital after a family member allegedly stabbed her multiple times during a family dispute in Paterson, New Jersey.

August 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live