Authorities seize more than 300 animals from Oregon safari park

Authorities in Brandon, Oregon, have seized more than 300 animals – including tigers, lions and camels – from West Coast Game Park Safari after wildlife officials reported neglect.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live