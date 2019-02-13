Transcript for Avalanche fears close parts of Snoqualmie Pass for second day

Next this evening, a new storm pummeling the west at this hour. You see that turbulence at the top of the news tonight, likely weather related. This storm system will then mooufl east, effecting the midwest and possibly the northeast by the weekend. Let's get right to meteorologist rob Marciano with us live again tonight. And rob, the west is really getting socked. Reporter: Yeah, David. And, you know, this storm is in part driven by the storm that slammed Hawaii on Sunday. Here is a prop call connection, which means a lot of rain. So much, we call it an atmospheric river. Waves of deep moisture slamming into California. We've had two inches in San Francisco. I think we could see over six inches around San Diego. High wind warnings up, as well. And snow levels are way up, Arnold 9,000 feet. But they will come down tomorrow afternoon and then we're going to have a risk for avalanche across the Sierra, the rockies. And by Friday and Saturday in through St. Louis, making a run at the mid-atlantic over the weekend. David? Rob with us again tonight. Thank you, rob.

