Baby animals make their debuts across America

From little eaglets hatching in California's Big Bear, to a baby giraffe making its long-awaited arrival in Denver, Colorado, animals are arriving across America ahead of spring.

March 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live