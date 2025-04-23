Baby Galápagos tortoises make debut at Philadelphia Zoo

After a 97-year-old Galápagos tortoise named Mommy gave birth, David Muir reports on the debut of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galápagos tortoises at the Philadelphia Zoo.

April 23, 2025

