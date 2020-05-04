Backlash against some state governors who have not declared stay-at-home orders

More
Nine states have yet to formally issue a stay-at home-order.
3:17 | 04/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Backlash against some state governors who have not declared stay-at-home orders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:17","description":"Nine states have yet to formally issue a stay-at home-order. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69980791","title":"Backlash against some state governors who have not declared stay-at-home orders","url":"/WNT/video/backlash-state-governors-declared-stay-home-orders-69980791"}