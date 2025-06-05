Bald eagle in Big Bear, California, returns to nest and reunites with sister

David Muir reports on the baby eagles in Big Bear, California. Scientists said 90-day-old Sunny might never return after fledging the nest, but she did to reunite with her sister, Gizmo.

June 5, 2025

