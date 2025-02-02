Baldoni, Lively Hollywood showdown heads to court

The legal battle between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni heads to court on Monday.

February 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live