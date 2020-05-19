Transcript for Baltimore teen dies of COVID-19 inflammatory disease

dangers of the drug. So please check with your doctor. Cecilia, thank you. And a fourth child dying from complications related to the virus. Again tonight, Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, officials in Baltimore reporting the death of a 15-year-old from that inflammatory syndrome linked with covid-19. The mother of daryana Dyson identifying her to ABC affiliate WMAR. I'm just so lost for words. It's just so devastating. This is so devastating. Reporter: Her mother says daryana went to the hospital with a stomachache but went downhill quickly and had trouble breathing. Her heart failing. Days later, she was put on a ventilator. Within hours daryana was gone. She was a healthy child. Nothing was -- nothing was wrong with her. Nothing, and for her to just die so suddenly. It's so tragic. Reporter: Daryana testing positive for covid-19 antibodies. Doctors now reporting more than 200 cases of the syndrome across 25 states. In Los Angeles, four children diagnosed, another 21 cases suspected. And in New York, 137 patients. One of them, 14-year-old jack Mcmorrow, who tells us it started with a rash, stomach pain, and then a fever. It felt as if there was, like, a lightning or electric type of feeling going through my veins. Reporter: How long did that pain last? For about 48 to 72 hours. Reporter: By the time he got to the hospital, jack was suffering from heart failure. The inflammation in his body triggered by a hyperactive immune response. Jack testing positive for covid-19. It was a very painful and scary experience and I wouldn't want to have to see anyone else go through that. So just stay safe and don't overlook anything. Reporter: Jack's doctor tells us many of the kids with covid-19 are showing the same cluster of symptoms. He says keep a close eye on any changes in children, a particularly related to rashes. Stephanie, thank you. We're going to turn next to the reopening of America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.