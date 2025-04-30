Barbra Streisand's new album will have duets with Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, more

Streisand has revealed new album will feature duets with Paul McCartney, Sting, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and more.

April 30, 2025

