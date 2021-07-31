Battle for control in Afghanistan worsens

More
As American troops head home, the Taliban is rapidly gaining ground.
1:30 | 07/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Battle for control in Afghanistan worsens

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"As American troops head home, the Taliban is rapidly gaining ground. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79193550","title":"Battle for control in Afghanistan worsens","url":"/WNT/video/battle-control-afghanistan-worsens-79193550"}