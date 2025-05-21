Battle to control former childhood home of Pope Leo XIV

The current owners of the childhood home of Pope Leo XIV are hoping to sell the house to the highest bidder. The village of Dolton, Illinois, however, has stepped in to buy the modest house.

May 21, 2025

