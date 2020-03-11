Transcript for Battle for Florida heats up

board, Florida will loom large if Joe Biden wins there. It makes it very difficult for the president. If the president wins there, it could be a very long night. And, of course, so many constituencies in Florida, including seniors in this country and the Latino vote, which is very diverse in that state. ABC's Victor Oquendo from Florida tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Florida's battleground is a battle for seniors, a core constituency for trump's win here in 2016 and crucial again in 2020. Sometimes you don't need the best guy in the world. What you need is one that's going to do what he said he was going to do. Reporter: And you feel that president trump is that man? All the time. Reporter: But Biden making inroads among seniors, the presidents handling of the coronavirus, a factor. Why did you vote for Joe Biden? Two reasons, mainly. One, I know that he will do right for the economy. And two, I know he'll get a grasp on the health issues that we're having. Reporter: The candidates also courting Florida's 2.5 million registered Latino voters. According to recent polling, Joe Biden does not have the same widespread support among Latinos Hillary Clinton had in 2016. One more key group, independents, they make up more than a quarter of registered voters here in Florida. Democrats are optimistic, because this group tends to be younger and more diverse. David? Victor, thank you. It's not just the battle for the

