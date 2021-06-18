Battles over vaccine mandates continue

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that prohibits vaccine mandates. Also, the Brooklyn Nets said that Kyrie Irving won&rsquo;t be allowed to play or practice due to his vaccination status.

