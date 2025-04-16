Bear charges at shoppers outside Connecticut mall

At a mall in West Hartford, Connecticut, a bear that officials believe was coming out of hibernation charged through the lot at a full sprint, sending some inside to take cover.

April 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live