Beloved 84-year-old UPS driver honored for making deliveries safely and with a smile

At 84, George Lodovico still works full-time as a United Parcel Service driver out of Vineland, New Jersey, and was recently inducted into the UPS “Circle of Honor” for 55 years of safe driving.

April 6, 2025

