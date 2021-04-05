Biden wants 160 million vaccinations by July 4

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4. He is focusing on those who are reluctant to get the vaccine.
4:53 | 05/04/21

