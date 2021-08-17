-
Now Playing: Biden says buck stops with him, but lays blame on Afghan military
-
Now Playing: No hostile interactions, no attack, no threat by Taliban: Pentagon
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden admin defends Afghanistan withdrawal as Taliban takes over
-
Now Playing: Parents, school districts divided over mask mandates as students go back to school
-
Now Playing: Republican congressman vows to investigate Afghanistan exit ‘debacle’
-
Now Playing: Taliban takeover raises questions about potential intelligence failures
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden defends troop withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Taliban tries to calm nerves with new announcement
-
Now Playing: Fate of Afghan women in question
-
Now Playing: As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, nationals try desperately to flee their homeland
-
Now Playing: Afghanistan under Taliban control: Where do we go from here?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Taliban takeover leaves an uncertain future in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Investigative reporter: US leaders knew about ‘fundamental flaws'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former defense contractor: Withdrawal ‘a massive mistake'
-
Now Playing: Some Afghans lucky to escape as others are left behind
-
Now Playing: Florida GOP congressman: ‘We will face Al Qaeda 3.0’
-
Now Playing: New York lawmakers issue public report on Cuomo investigation