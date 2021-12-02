Biden announces 200 million vaccines coming this summer

The president said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will come faster than expected, by the end of July. He also said another 100 million doses promised by the end of June will now be delivered by May.
3:01 | 02/12/21

