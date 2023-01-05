Biden to asylum seekers: ‘Do not just show up at the border’

President Joe Biden announced Thursday a new plan to address the influx of people seeking asylum at the border, telling migrants to “stay where you are and apply legally from there.”

January 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live