Biden blames Putin for the reported death of Alexei Navalny

World leaders and humanitarian groups raised their voices against Russian President Vladimir Putin following the reported death of vocal critic Alexei Navalny.

February 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live