Biden calls jobs report ‘great news’

More
The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, which President Joe Biden said was the lowest rate since the pandemic began.
2:54 | 06/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden calls jobs report ‘great news’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:54","description":"The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, which President Joe Biden said was the lowest rate since the pandemic began. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78094066","title":"Biden calls jobs report ‘great news’ ","url":"/WNT/video/biden-calls-jobs-report-great-news-78094066"}