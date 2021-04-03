Biden calls it a mistake for states to lift COVID-19 restrictions

More
President Joe Biden called Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end the Texas mask mandate “Neanderthal thinking” on Wednesday. Other states have also begun to relax restrictions.
3:11 | 03/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden calls it a mistake for states to lift COVID-19 restrictions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:11","description":"President Joe Biden called Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end the Texas mask mandate “Neanderthal thinking” on Wednesday. Other states have also begun to relax restrictions. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76236623","title":"Biden calls it a mistake for states to lift COVID-19 restrictions","url":"/WNT/video/biden-calls-mistake-states-lift-covid-19-restrictions-76236623"}