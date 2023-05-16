Biden to cut overseas trip short amid debt ceiling talks

President Joe Biden is set to meet with G-7 leaders in Japan on Wednesday, but will now travel back Sunday without visiting Papua New Guinea or Australia as planned.

May 16, 2023

