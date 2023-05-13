Biden: Debt talks 'not there yet'

There is still no deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a U.S. debt default which the Treasury Department warns could happen as soon as June 1.

May 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live