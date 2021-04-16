Transcript for Biden doubles vaccine goal to 200 million by April 30

The hot spots emerging as the variants spread. Deaths now rising tonight in 27 states. This evening, the race to vaccinate. The race against those variants. And a new milestone. More than 200 million doses now administered. What the head of the CDC said today about the variants being seen in the U.S. And how much more transmissible they are and why these numbers on the rise need to be taken very seriously. Here's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, even as the U.S. Reaches that new milestone, 200 million shots into arms -- Just go ahead and relax. There we go. Just like that. Reporter: The pandemic still raging. Deaths climbing in 27 states, more than half the country. The CDC blaming relaxed mask mandates, indoor dining, and those highly contagious variants. More than 50% to 70% more transmissible. Which makes the race to stop the transmission even more challenging, and threatens to overwhelm our health-care system again in parts of this country. Reporter: More than 73,000 new cases reported in just 26 hours. Michigan, now ground zero, hospitals hitting capacity. You could barely get around the hallways. There were so many people. Almost every inch of every hallway in emergency departments were full. To me that was very much like a war zone. Reporter: 55-year-old John English wasn't able to get the vaccine before he got covid. My oxygen fluctuates. Can't go home yet. Reporter: More than 30% of American adults have been fully vaccinated. But the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still on hold as health experts investigate rare blood clots in at least six women. The head of the CDC panel that will make a recommendation cautioning the pause could last weeks. Is it possible that the extended pause could do more harm than good? There's always that consideration. We want this to be a pause long enough to get the answer -- to come to a conclusion that is reasonably, scientifically based, but not long enough so that we can erode confidence in this vaccine. Well, that is the real worry, this balance between eroing confidence but making sure we know enough about the one-shot vaccine. We know another emergency meeting is planned for next Friday on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But as you noted, whit, the head of the CDC panel doesn't expect a decision by then. Explain what they're looking for. Reporter: David, 3 million people were vaccinated within three weeks of that pause on the j&j vaccine, and that's when people can experience the troubling symptoms. He tells me it's crucial to wait to see if there are anymore cases so they can analyze the benefits and risks. One more note on the virus tonight -- from Brazil this

