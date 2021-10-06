Biden expected to sign bill designating Pulse nightclub a national memorial

More
The Senate passed the bill designating the LGBTQ nightclub a memorial just days before the fifth anniversary of the shooting that killed 49 people. The House has already passed a similar bill.
0:23 | 06/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden expected to sign bill designating Pulse nightclub a national memorial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The Senate passed the bill designating the LGBTQ nightclub a memorial just days before the fifth anniversary of the shooting that killed 49 people. The House has already passed a similar bill. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78208792","title":"Biden expected to sign bill designating Pulse nightclub a national memorial ","url":"/WNT/video/biden-expected-sign-bill-designating-pulse-nightclub-national-78208792"}